Pancake House reopens select branches for delivery, offers ready-to-cook items
MANILA, Philippines – Restaurant chain Pancake House reopened a handful of their Metro Manila branches starting Sunday, April 5 for delivery orders.
Customers can order from Pancake House's limited delivery menu through their hotline number, official website, GrabFood, or Foodpanda.
Here's what's currently available:
- Classic pancakes (2 pcs) - P159
- Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread
- Regular - P204
- Large - P319
- Classic Pan Chicken
- 2 pcs - P210
- 3 pcs - P275
- 8 pcs with 4 rice - P749
- Fish rolls - P277
- Pork vienna - P284
- Special salisbury steak - P284
- Beef tapa - P289
As of Tuesday, April 7, here is an updated list of operational Pancake House branches, as well as their hours:
- Tomas Morato (8 am-5 pm)
- Katipunan (8 am-5 pm)
- Banawe (8 am-5 pm)
- Hampton (9 am-5 pm)
- Magallanes (8 am -5 pm)
- EDSA Main Ave (11 am-7pm)
Pancake House closed all of their Metro Manila branches on Sunday, March 26 to give way to Max's Group's Pledge-A-Plate program for health frontliners.
Aside from fresh meals, Pancake House can also deliver ready-to-cook, frozen meals per pack.
- All-meat spaghetti sauce (900g-1kg) - P310
- Fish rolls (500-600g) - P170
- Pork Vienna (360-420g) - P150
These products aren't for re-selling, and are still subject to availability per branch. – Rappler.com