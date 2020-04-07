MANILA, Philippines – Restaurant chain Pancake House reopened a handful of their Metro Manila branches starting Sunday, April 5 for delivery orders.

Customers can order from Pancake House's limited delivery menu through their hotline number, official website, GrabFood, or Foodpanda.

Here's what's currently available:

Classic pancakes (2 pcs) - P159

Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread

Regular - P204



Large - P319

Classic Pan Chicken

2 pcs - P210



3 pcs - P275



8 pcs with 4 rice - P749

Fish rolls - P277

Pork vienna - P284

Special salisbury steak - P284

Beef tapa - P289

As of Tuesday, April 7, here is an updated list of operational Pancake House branches, as well as their hours:

Tomas Morato (8 am-5 pm)

Katipunan (8 am-5 pm)

Banawe (8 am-5 pm)

Hampton (9 am-5 pm)

Magallanes (8 am -5 pm)

EDSA Main Ave (11 am-7pm)

Pancake House closed all of their Metro Manila branches on Sunday, March 26 to give way to Max's Group's Pledge-A-Plate program for health frontliners.

Aside from fresh meals, Pancake House can also deliver ready-to-cook, frozen meals per pack.

All-meat spaghetti sauce (900g-1kg) - P310

Fish rolls (500-600g) - P170

Pork Vienna (360-420g) - P150

These products aren't for re-selling, and are still subject to availability per branch. – Rappler.com