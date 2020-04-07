Max’s reopens branches for delivery, takeout, sells ready-to-cook items
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino restaurant chain Max’s is back in business starting Sunday, April 5, offering a limited menu for delivery and take-out orders, which also includes Corner Bakery and ready-to-cook items.
As of Tuesday, April 7, customers can order from any of the following Max's branches:
- Antipolo (10 am-6 pm)
- Baclaran (9 am-5 pm)
- Banawe (10 am-6 pm)
- Commonwealth (11 am-7 pm)
- EDSA Eats (11 am-7 pm)
- EDSA-Caloocan (10 am-6 pm)
- Hampton (9 am-6 pm)
- Harbour Square (9 am-6 pm)
- Intramuros (9 am-6 pm)
- Market Market (9 am-5 pm)
- Matalino Street (11 am-7 pm)
- Muntinlupa (11 am-7 pm)
- Orosa-Ermita (7 am-6 pm)
- Pasig Kapitolyo (9 am-6 pm)
- Scout Tuazon (10 am-6 pm)
- Sta. Cruz (10 am-5 pm)
- Sucat (10 am-6 pm)
- Sumulong (10 am-6 pm)
- Valero (9 am-6 pm)
Orders can be placed via Max's website, GrabFood, Foodpanda, or store-direct via your chosen branch's hotline number, which can be found on Max's updated online list.
The cut-off for online deliveries is at 4 pm every day.
Here’s what’s on Max’s delivery menu:
- Regular whole fried chicken - P515.90
- Basic meal - P218
- Platter meal - P328.90
- Regular crispy pata - P691.90
- Large crispy pata - P878.90
- Family crispy pata - P988.90
- Fried boneless bangus - P361.90
- Regular pancit canton - P264
- Large rice - P165
Max's Corner Bakery menu:
- Caramel bars (18 pcs) - P181.50
- Bread loaf - P93.50
- Pandesal (6 pcs) - P48.40
Ready-to-cook products:
- Regular crispy pata - P341
- Large crispy pata - P385
- Family crispy pata - P418
- Frozen marinated bangus - P132
Don't forget to practice contactless delivery, have patience, and to tip your delivery riders whenever you can. – Rappler.com