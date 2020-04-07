MANILA, Philippines – Filipino restaurant chain Max’s is back in business starting Sunday, April 5, offering a limited menu for delivery and take-out orders, which also includes Corner Bakery and ready-to-cook items.

As of Tuesday, April 7, customers can order from any of the following Max's branches:

Antipolo (10 am-6 pm)

Baclaran (9 am-5 pm)

Banawe (10 am-6 pm)

Commonwealth (11 am-7 pm)

EDSA Eats (11 am-7 pm)

EDSA-Caloocan (10 am-6 pm)

Hampton (9 am-6 pm)

Harbour Square (9 am-6 pm)

Intramuros (9 am-6 pm)

Market Market (9 am-5 pm)

Matalino Street (11 am-7 pm)

Muntinlupa (11 am-7 pm)

Orosa-Ermita (7 am-6 pm)

Pasig Kapitolyo (9 am-6 pm)

Scout Tuazon (10 am-6 pm)

Sta. Cruz (10 am-5 pm)

Sucat (10 am-6 pm)

Sumulong (10 am-6 pm)

Valero (9 am-6 pm)

Orders can be placed via Max's website, GrabFood, Foodpanda, or store-direct via your chosen branch's hotline number, which can be found on Max's updated online list.

The cut-off for online deliveries is at 4 pm every day.

Here’s what’s on Max’s delivery menu:

Regular whole fried chicken - P515.90

Basic meal - P218

Platter meal - P328.90

Regular crispy pata - P691.90

Large crispy pata - P878.90

Family crispy pata - P988.90

Fried boneless bangus - P361.90

Regular pancit canton - P264

Large rice - P165

Max's Corner Bakery menu:

Caramel bars (18 pcs) - P181.50

Bread loaf - P93.50

Pandesal (6 pcs) - P48.40

Ready-to-cook products:

Regular crispy pata - P341

Large crispy pata - P385

Family crispy pata - P418

Frozen marinated bangus - P132

Don't forget to practice contactless delivery, have patience, and to tip your delivery riders whenever you can. – Rappler.com