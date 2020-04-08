MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea chain Serenitea reopened two of their Metro Manila branches on Monday, April 6, more than two weeks after closing down on Friday, March 17.

As of Wednesday, April 7, Serenitea's Congressional Town Center branch is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm. Serenitea's The Exchange Regency Ortigas branch is open from Mondays to Saturdays, 11 am to 6 pm.

Both branches are available for takeout transcations and delivery orders via LalaFood.

Serenitea has implemented safety procedures in-store, such as a "no mask no entry" rule and having only two customers inside at a time. Social distancing is also encouraged during delivery drop-offs. – Rappler.com