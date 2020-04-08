Yellow Cab Pizza reopens select PH branches for delivery, takeout
MANILA, Philippines – After closing shop on March 26, pizza chain Yellow Cab has reopened limited branches nationwide for takeout and delivery orders starting Sunday, April 5.
As of Saturday, April 4, here is a list of operational Yellow Cab branches:
- Espana, Manila
- SM Mezza Residences, Quezon City
- EDSA Eats, Cubao, Quezon City
- The Portal, Mandaluyong
- Vista Mall Prima, Taguig
- Avida San Lorenzo, Makati
- Homeworks, Las Pinas
- SM Tarlac, Tarlac City
- Casa de San Antonio, San Pedro, Laguna
- Sto Tomas, Batangas
- Limketkai Mall, Cagayan de Oro
- KCC Mall, General Santos
For same-day delivery orders, you can directly contact your preferred store (hotline numbers can be found on the Max's Group website) or order via GrabFood or Foodpanda.
For next-day deliveries, ordering can be done via Yellow Cab's website.
Cut-off for orders is at 4 pm every day. However, stocks are still subject to store capacity.
Yellow Cab has assured the public that they have "intensified daily sanitation procedures" by implementing "rigorous weekly deep cleaning measures" in their stores. They also ask for patience as they prioritize both your delivery orders and the safety of their teams. – Rappler.com