MANILA, Philippines – After closing shop on March 26, pizza chain Yellow Cab has reopened limited branches nationwide for takeout and delivery orders starting Sunday, April 5.

As of Saturday, April 4, here is a list of operational Yellow Cab branches:

Espana, Manila

SM Mezza Residences, Quezon City

EDSA Eats, Cubao, Quezon City

The Portal, Mandaluyong

Vista Mall Prima, Taguig

Avida San Lorenzo, Makati

Homeworks, Las Pinas

SM Tarlac, Tarlac City

Casa de San Antonio, San Pedro, Laguna

Sto Tomas, Batangas

Limketkai Mall, Cagayan de Oro

KCC Mall, General Santos

For same-day delivery orders, you can directly contact your preferred store (hotline numbers can be found on the Max's Group website) or order via GrabFood or Foodpanda.

For next-day deliveries, ordering can be done via Yellow Cab's website.

Cut-off for orders is at 4 pm every day. However, stocks are still subject to store capacity.

Yellow Cab has assured the public that they have "intensified daily sanitation procedures" by implementing "rigorous weekly deep cleaning measures" in their stores. They also ask for patience as they prioritize both your delivery orders and the safety of their teams. – Rappler.com