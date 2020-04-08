MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea Chain Gong Cha has reopened 3 of their Metro Manila branches for takeout and delivery orders as of Wednesday, April 8.

Gong Cha's L&Y Plaza, Pasig City branch is open from 10 am to 5 pm, and is only available for take-out and delivery, while their Il Terrazzo, Timog, Quezon City branch can only accomodate delivery orders from 10 am to 5 pm.

Their Araneta Shopwise, Cubao, Quezon City is open from 10 am to 6 pm (heads-up: GrabFood can't deliver from this location).

Gong Cha closed down majority of their Luzon branches on Saturday, March 18 or a day after a Luzon-wide lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. – Rappler.com