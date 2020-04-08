MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines has reopened 3 of its Metro Manila branches starting Wednesday, April 8, and several more nationwide starting Thursday, April 9. Operations are limited to drive-thru transactions.

As of Wednesday, Starbucks' Capitol Commons branch in Pasig City and their Taguig branch along 32nd and 7th street is open until 4:30 pm, while their EVIA Daang Hari branch in Las Pinas City is open until 4 pm.

Starting Thursday, April 9, the following Starbucks branches will be open for drive-thru orders:

Invecs Auto Centrum, Pampanga (8 am-3:30 pm)

Petron Lakeshore, Pampanga (7:30 am-1:30 pm)

9 Macapagal Avenue, Paranaque (7:30 am-4:00 pm)

74 West Ave, QC (7 am-4:30 pm)

Metropoli E. Rod Jr. Ave, QC (9 am-2 pm)

St. Charbel, QC (8 am-2:30 pm)

NLEX Drive and Dine, Valenzuela (8:30 am-2:30 pm)

Malolos, Bulacan (9 am-3:30 pm)

Petron Marilao, Bulacan (8:30 am-2:30 pm)

Vermosa, Cavite (8 am-3:30 pm)

Axis Escario, Cebu (8:30 am-3:30 pm)

South Hub-Caltex, Laguna (7 am-3:30 pm)

Starbucks said their beverage and food menu is still limited and may vary per store.

Starbucks Rewards members were also informed that the validity of all registration and birthday rewards earned between February 1 to April 1, 2020 will be extended from 60 days to 90 days.

Starbucks Philippines closed all of their branches nationwide on Thursday, March 23 following the declaration of a Luzon-wide lockdown and subsequent quarantines around the country. – Rappler.com