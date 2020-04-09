MANILA, Philippines – The Standard Group, the arm behind restaurants Yabu, Ippudo, and Elephant Grounds in the Philippines, have reopened their kitchens to serve hot meals to health frontliners battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The Standard Group is accepting any amount via online link and bank transfer. They will take care of producing and delivering the hot meals to their various partner hospitals around Metro Manila, all of which are listed on their Facebook page.

For P140 a meal, your donations will be able to serve one health worker any of the following meals.

Yabu

Hire Don, Rosu Don, Chicken Don, Cream Dory Don, Menchi Don

Ippudo

Shiromaru Jr., Akamaru Jr., Karakemen Jr., Nanban Karaage Don, Takati Meshi

Elephant Grounds

Crispy Chicken Thigh Donburi, Bacon-steak Donburi, Tapa Donburi, Bacon Cheesy Cheeseburger Omurice, Pork Krapow, Pork and Prawn Nasi Goreng

The Standard Group's restaurants stopped operations on Thursday, March 16 as a lockdown was imposed on the entire Metro Manila and, eventually, the island of Luzon. – Rappler.com