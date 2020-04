MANILA, Philippines – Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is back in business, although only for advanced delivery orders for select areas in Metro Manila.

The first round of sign-ups closed on Wednesday, April 8. But customers can place their orders again via Krispy Kreme's website from 10 am to 3 pm starting Sunday, April 12.

The first batch of delivery will begin on Monday, April 13, from 10 am to 3 pm.

As of Wednesday, April 8, Krispy Kreme can only deliver to certain areas around Metro Manila, based on their updated list:

Quezon City

Mariblo

Sta. Cruz

West Triangle

Kalusugan

Kamuning

Kristong Hari

Obrero

Paligsahan

Pinagkaisahan

Roxas

Sacred Heart

South Triangle

Nayon Kanluran

Laging Handa

Talayan

Damayan

Batasan Hills

Holy Spirit

Loyola Heights

Matandang Balara

Marilag

Masagana

Milagrosa

Pansol

White Plains

UP Campus

UP Village

Taguig

Fort Bonifacio BGC

Hagonoy

Napindan

Palingon

San Miguel

Tuktukan

Katuparan

Pasig

Kapitolyo

Pineda

Caniogan

San Jose

San Miguel

Tuktukan

Malinao

Santa Cruz

Rosario

Sta. Lucia

Mandaluyong

Barangka Itaas

Hagdang Bato Libis

Harapin Ang Bukas

Burol

Old Zaniga

San Jose

Pag-Asa

Makati

Palanan

Pio Del Pilar

Bangkal

San Antonio

San Isidro

Bel-Air

Poblacion

Urdaneta

Kasilawan

Tejeros

La Paz

Pinagkaisahan

Guadalupe Viejo

Guadalupe Nuevo

Pitogo

West Rembo

Magallanes

Dasmarinas

Forbes Park

Pasay

Malate

Ermita

San Andres Bukid

Malibay

Barangay 76

Baclaran

Muntinlupa

Ayala Alabang

Alabang Hills

Tierra Nueva

Hillsborough

Bayanan

Ilaya

Manila (Deliveries will start on Tuesday, April 14)

San Isidro Labrador

Laloma

Salvacion

Paang Bundok

NS Amoranto

Santa Mesa Heights

Sienna

Maharlika

Saint Peter

Manresa

San Jose

Santo Domingo

Barrio San Jose

Maypajo

Grace Park West

Kaunlaran Village

North Bay South Blvd.

San Rafael Village

Tondo

Krispy Kreme's limited delivery menu consists of Original Glazed Doughnuts and Mixed Easter Doughnuts with Rainbow, Bunny, and Butterfly Easter Doughnuts, which are only available until April 29, 2020.

A minimum order of two dozen doughnuts per transaction is required, and additional orders should be in multiples of two dozens.

Payment can be made via cash on delivery (contactless, of course) or online.

Krispy Kreme OG Card holders can still avail of their free Original Glazed Doughnuts dozen with a Double Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts purchase.

Krispy Kreme is also allowing OG Card holders to "dough it forward" with a donation of their OG Card freebies to frontliners.

Krispy Kreme closed all of their Metro Manila branches on Sunday, March 26 to give way to Max's Group's Pledge-A-Plate program for health frontliners. – Rappler.com