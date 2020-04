MANILA, Philippines – Restaurant chain Army Navy Burger + Burrito has reopened select branches after closing down several nationwide on Friday, March 17.

As of Thursday, April 9, the following Army Navy branches are open for takeout and delivery orders via GrabFood and/or Foodpanda every day, according to an updated list on Facebook.

Jupiter St., Makati (10 am-4 pm)

Bicutan (10 am-4 pm)

Shaw (9 am-4 pm)

McKinley Hill (10 am-4 pm)

Dewey, Roxas Avenue (10 am-4 pm)

SM Mezza (9 am-4 pm)

La Salle Taft (10 am-4 pm)

UST Dapitan (8 am-3 pm)

Araneta (9 am-3 pm)

BF Homes (10 am-4 pm)

Emerald (9 am-4 pm)

Cainta (9 am-2:30 pm)

SM Clark (10 am-5 pm)

La Salle Dasmariñas (9 am-3 pm)

Session Road, Baguio (9 am-3pm, closed on Sundays)

Boracay (9 am-7 pm)

Abreeza (11 am-5 pm)

Gensan (10 am-6 pm, closed on Sundays)

Customers can order via Army Navy's hotline number, via GrabFood or Foodpanda, or through Army Navy's website. – Rappler.com