MANILA, Philippines – You might have already seen them on your feeds – bright-purple pandesal buns that reveal a gooey center of melted cheese when pulled apart. Curious? That's the ube cheese pandesal craze for you.

Home bakers and small bakeries have been jumping in on the fad just as much as their customers have, and for good reason – these freshly-baked, purple beauties combine two Filipino favorites: sweet ube (purple yam) and savory queso (cheese).

If your cravings can't handle it, don't worry – here are a few online bakeries to consider, next time you're ready to get that bread.

Justyn Café

Local pastry café Justyn Cafe is all about that freshly-made ube halaya – which they put in the center of their freshly-baked, fluffy ube pandesal, right beside a generous serving of warm cream cheese.

Justyn sells a dozen of their ube pandesal with cheese for P600. Their other ube offerings include ube ice cream (P900), ube cake in can (P900), and ube halaya in can (P900).

Orders can be placed via Facebook or Instagram. After your payment is confirmed online, they'll book a food courier service for you.

Miss.B

Miss.B ensures a fresh batch of ube cheese pandesal every day, hence the "pre-order-by-batch" system for her Classic Box of Ube Cheese, Cheesy Egg, Chocolate & Caramel pandesals.

The prices are a box of 12 (P180), box of 15 (P225), and a box of 24 (P350). As of Tuesday, April 7, pre-orders for her April 18 batch delivery is now open. Delivery is from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, and can be taken care of via Grab or Lalamove.

You can place your orders via Miss B's Instagram or Facebook page.

Aging's Food Delight

Aging's Ube Cheese Pandesal with Halaya costs 18 pesos per piece, and is good for 3 days if refrigerated. Aging's tip: Reheat it in the toaster/microwave first to see that yellow cheese melt again.

Bulk orders must be ordered in advance. For next-day deliveries, you can place orders via their Facebook or Instagram pages the day before, except Mondays. Delivery fee is based on Lalamove.

If you're really into ube, you can also try their suman espesyal with ube filling!

UBE By Cheese Pandesal

The name says it all. UBE by Cheese Pandesal recommends advanced orders for their freshly-cooked pandesals every day, which cost 150 pesos per 20 pieces.

Pick-ups can be done in their Caniogan, Pasig City and Kalayaan B, Commonwealth, QC commissaries. Deliveries can be made via Lalamove, Grab, or Angkas. Payment is via GCash or BDO transfer only.

To order, you can visit UBE's Facebook page.

Baby Pat Breads and Pastries

Home bakery Baby Pat Breads and Pastries sells their Ube Halaya Keso Pandesal for P320 a dozen. Inside each pandesal is freshly-cooked ube halaya and cheddar cheese.

They can deliver to areas in Alabang, Sucat, Makati, Pasig, and Quezon City. For orders (they've got premium assorted ensaymada as well), you can message Baby Pat's Facebook page.

Weirdough Bakeshop

Weirdough Bakeshop's home baker is online from 7 am to 7 pm, and can have your ube cheese pandesal orders delivered via Grab or Lalamove, which costs P150 per 10 pieces.

Tip: Make sure your pandesal is at room temperature before reheating it in your oven toaster! They can be kept for 4 days in your refridgerator and 7 days in your freezer. Plus, they've got sourdough loaves, too!

Payment can be made via BDO online transfer, GCash, or Paymaya. For orders, you can message their Instagram page.

Addy's

This small bakery located in upper Antipolo is open for ube cheese pandesal bulk orders from 6 am to 11 pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, packed hot and fresh from the oven.

Their ube cheese pandesal is available per piece or per box. They also sell malunggay pandesal and homemade peanut butter.

Deliveries can be made via Grab or Lalamove. You can place your orders via their Facebook page.

Sarah Panadera

For ube cheese bites at P8 a piece, Sarah Pandera, a sisters-owned bakery, is open for made-to-order pastries and breads.

They sell their ube cheese bites in boxes of 25 or 50. Other treats include Spanish bread, cream puffs, and crinkles. Pick-up and delivery is allowed, via HappyMove and Lalamove.

For orders, you can visit their Instagram or Facebook page.

Kyrie's Pastries

The small Cavite-based bakery offers their ube cheese pandesal at P75 for 6 pieces, sold in a plastic pack.

They can deliver via Lalamove (with fee shouldered by the customer). For orders, you can check out their Facebook page. – Rappler.com