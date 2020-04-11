MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea and beverage chain CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice reopened select Metro Manila branches on Monday, April 6, a few weeks after closing down all Luzon-based branches on Saturday, March 18.

As of Saturday, April 11, CoCo's Glorietta 2, Makati City and RBC Sheridan branches are open for takeout and delivery orders via LalaFood from 11 am to 6 pm.

Delivery areas will depend on LalaFood's delivery radius per branch.

On Tuesday, March 31, CoCo announced on Facebook that they would be focusing their efforts on serving health care workers by delivering milk tea to various hospitals, in partnership with Angkas.

Don't forget to practice contactless delivery as much as possible and to tip your delivery riders whenever you can. – Rappler.com