MANILA, Philippines – Happyfoods, the restaurant group behind Korean restaurants Soban K-Town Grill, Sariwon Korean Barbecue, and Sibyulee Unlimited Korean BBQ, will be rolling out their Happy Foods Delivery system starting Monday, April 13.

Their limited delivery menu includes signature Korean barbecue ingredients – raw/marinated beef, pork, ready-to-eat side dishes, and dipping sauces. The meats are delivered frozen, and should be thawed out first prior to cooking.

Here's what you can order to make your homemade KBBQ dreams come true:

Raw European Pork

Salt & pepper samgyupsal (250g-P200, 500g-P400)

Honey garlic samgyupsal (250g-P240, 500g-P480)

Honey spiced samgyupsal (250g-P240, 500g-P480)

Soy garlic samgyupsal (250g-P225, 500g-P450)

Sweet and spicy pork bulgogi (250g-P225, 500g-P450)

Spicy pork bulgogi (250g-P225, 500g-P450)

USDA Choice Beef

Salt & pepper woo samgyup (250g-P275, 500g-P550)

Marinated beef bulgogi (250g-P285, 500g-P570)

Ready-to-eat side dishes

Homemade kimchi (500g-P190, 1kg-P380)

Fresh lettuce (250g-P125)

Ready-to-eat sauces

Homemade samjang (250g-P150)

Korean sesame sauce (100g-P100)

A minimum order of P400 is required.

Orders can be delivered via GrabExpress or Lalamove within Metro Manila only. With every order, Happyfoods will be donating to your delivery rider a freshly-cooked packed meal, which includes steamed rice and grilled pork or chicken.

Customers must place their order a day before from 10 am to 3 pm. Delivery will be made the next day from 10 am to 3 pm.

Payment can be made via online bank deposit or GCash. For details on how to order, you can check out Soban's Facebook page.

Due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, Happyfoods closed down all of their restaurants on Tuesday, March 17. – Rappler.com