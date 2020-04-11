MANILA, Philippines – Doughnut chain J.Co Donuts & Coffee is reopening 6 of its Luzon branches on Monday, April 13, for pick-up and delivery orders from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

Glorietta 2

Park Triangle Kidzania

Tomas Morato

Shopwise Araneta Center

United Nations Avenue

The District - Imus

What's on J.Co's limited delivery menu? J. Pops Baby Donuts, which sell for P265 for a box of 24. J.Co's donuts are also for sale at P45 a piece. Half a dozen costs P255, one dozen P405, and two dozens P660.

Customers can choose from any of the two pre-selected dozen sets:

Set A

2 pcs Mylosaurus

1 pc Choc Nuttzy

1 pc Avocado di Caprio

1 pc Blueberry More

1pc White Desert

1 pc Oreology

2 pcs Alcapone

1 pc Meisisipi

1 pc Choco Caviar Strawberry

1 pc Glazzy

Set B

1 pc Cheese Cakelicious

1 pc Avocado di Caprio

1 pc Coco Loco

1 pc Why Nut

1 pc Tiramisu

1 pc Blueberry More

2 pcs Alcapone

1 pc Oreology

1 pc Katy Berry

1 pc Mr. Green T

1 pc Choco Nougat

J.Co's J. Coffee selection is also available, which includes their hot/iced coffee and hot/iced americano for P90 (uno size), P105 (due), and P120 (tre). Their iced thai tea costs P105 for uno, P120 for due, P135 for tre, while their hot/iced Jcoccino and chocolate go for P120 (uno), P135 (due), and P150 (tre).

J.Co's iced green tea lemonade costs P110 (uno), P125 (due), and P140 (tre).

Customers can also avail of the J.Club Donut Sandwiches, which costs P240 for a buy-5-get-1-free package, or P48 a piece. The flavors available are cheezy rich, white velvet, and red velvet.

Pre-orders must be placed through the hotline number of your preferred branch. Once confirmed via GCash or BDO bank transfer payment (cash on delivery is also accepted), delivery will be made via GrabFood, Lalamove, GrabExpress, or Angkas.

J.Co announced the shutdown of all stores nationwide on Monday, March 23, following the declaration of a Luzon-wide lockdown and subsequent community quarantines around the country. – Rappler.com