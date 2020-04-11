Banapple reopens two branches for food tray, cake delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Local restaurant and bakery Banapple reopened two of its Metro Manila branches to cater to delivery and pick-up orders of its whole cakes and made-to-order party food trays.
Banapple's Katipunan and Tomas Morato branches are available for takeout, pick-up, and GrabFood delivery orders from 9 am to 6 pm, offering a limited food tray menu of signature entrees, pastas, and whole cakes.
- Baked fish gratinee (P2,500)
- Hickory smoked barbecue country ribs (P3,500)
- Chicken parmigiano (P2,650)
- Breaded fish Fillet with honey thyme mustard sauce (P2,300)
- Herbed chicken rolls with basil cream sauce (P2,750)
- Trio of sausages pasta (P2,300)
- Baked creamy cheesy penne (P2,000)
- Pasta jacintha (P2,000)
- Banoffee pie (P1,165)
- Apple caramel crumble pie (P1,365)
- Blueberry cheesecake (P1,695)
- Supercaramel fudge cake (P1,495)
- Very berry custard cake (P1,495)
Orders for their trays and wholes cakes must be placed a day before via Banapple's website. For delivery and pick-up orders via courier services, a maximum of two food trays or two whole cakes is implemented.
For more than two items, personal pick-ups are required, and only from their Katipunan branch. Payment can be made via your courier or via credit card on Banapple's website. – Rappler.com