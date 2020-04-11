MANILA, Philippines – Local restaurant and bakery Banapple reopened two of its Metro Manila branches to cater to delivery and pick-up orders of its whole cakes and made-to-order party food trays.

Banapple's Katipunan and Tomas Morato branches are available for takeout, pick-up, and GrabFood delivery orders from 9 am to 6 pm, offering a limited food tray menu of signature entrees, pastas, and whole cakes.

Baked fish gratinee (P2,500)

Hickory smoked barbecue country ribs (P3,500)

Chicken parmigiano (P2,650)

Breaded fish Fillet with honey thyme mustard sauce (P2,300)

Herbed chicken rolls with basil cream sauce (P2,750)

Trio of sausages pasta (P2,300)

Baked creamy cheesy penne (P2,000)

Pasta jacintha (P2,000)

Banoffee pie (P1,165)

Apple caramel crumble pie (P1,365)

Blueberry cheesecake (P1,695)

Supercaramel fudge cake (P1,495)

Very berry custard cake (P1,495)

Orders for their trays and wholes cakes must be placed a day before via Banapple's website. For delivery and pick-up orders via courier services, a maximum of two food trays or two whole cakes is implemented.

For more than two items, personal pick-ups are required, and only from their Katipunan branch. Payment can be made via your courier or via credit card on Banapple's website. – Rappler.com