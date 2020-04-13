MANILA, Philippines – During these strange, uncertain times, people may be searching for a sense of "normalcy" – and for many, this might actually come in the form of sweet, creamy milk tea and pearls (among other boba toppings).

If the craving continues to call, here are a few milk tea chains and brands that have reopened shop for takeout and delivery orders.

Don't forget to practice non-contact delivery and to tip your delivery rider!

Gong Cha

The Philippine franchise of the Taiwan-based milk tea chain reopened for delivery and takeout orders on Wednesday, April 8 in three select branches so far, as of Saturday, April 11. (READ: Gong Cha reopens 3 Metro Manila branches for milk tea delivery)



They closed down majority of their Luzon branches on Saturday, March 18.

Dakasi

Tea chain Dakasi is now available for takeout and delivery orders via GrabFood or Food Panda.

As of Thursday, April 9, Dakasi's branches in P. Tuazon, Cubao, M. Place, Mother Ignacia, Banawe, Leon Guinto, and SM Clark are operational.

Serenitea

Two Metro Manila branches of Serenitea have reopened for takeout and delivery orders starting Monday, April 6, more than two weeks after closing down on Friday, March 17. (READ: Serenitea reopens two Metro Manila branches for delivery, takeout orders)

Macao Imperial Tea

Several Macao Imperial Tea stores nationwide have been operational for takeout and delivery transcations via GrabFood, Lalafood, or Foodpanda since Thursday, April 2. (READ: Macao Imperial Tea reopens select stores for takeout, delivery)

Macao previously closed down all their stores on Thursday, March 20.

Army Navy

Here's a wildcard – the burrito and burger chain's new spin on their Libertea iced tea, the Libertea Milk Tea, is now available on their delivery menu. (READ: Army Navy reopens select branches nationwide for delivery, takeout)

Served in a mason jar with pearls, the LiberTea Milk Tea (500ml) costs P120, and is available for takeout and delivery via Foodpanda in select stores.

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juices

Milk tea and beverage chain CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice reopened select Metro Manila branches on Monday, April 6, a few weeks after closing down all Luzon-based branches on Saturday, March 18. (READ: CoCo reopens select Metro Manila branches for delivery)

As of Saturday, April 11, CoCo's Glorietta 2, RBC Sheridan, Cyberpark Tower 1, and Fairview Terraces branches are open for takeout and delivery orders via LalaFood from 11 am to 6 pm.

The Alley

The Alley reopened its Eastwood Citywalk, Quezon City branch on Wednesday, April 8 for Lalafood and Foodpanda deliveries.

Delivery hours are from 11 am to 7 pm every day.

Gallontea

For gallons of milk tea delivered to your home (best for sharing between 10-15 people), you can order your preferred milk tea flavor in advance from Gallontea – just send their Facebook page a message.

Milk tea flavors include classic, wintermelon, and chocolate, and can come with additional toppings in containers, such as tapioca pearls, nata crystal, and egg pudding.

Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea

As of Monday, April 6, YiFang has reopened their Tomas Morato branch from 10 am to 6pm for takeout and delivery orders via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

The Taiwan-based fruit tea and milk tea chain shut down all of their stores on Tuesday, March 17.

Tiger Sugar

Tiger Sugar’s Bonifacio Global City branch and Del Monte branch are open for delivery orders via Lalafood, Lalamove, and Grab.

Aside from their drinks, you can also have their fresh milk and ice cream bars delivered.

Sip & Tea

For milk tea on-the-go, Sip & Tea sells the beverage by the large-sized bottle, available in classic pearl, wintermelon, okinawa, hokkaido, and jasmine flavors.

Fruit tea is also available in lychee, passion fruit, land lemon flavors. All drinks are inclusive of pearls, and can be customizable according to your preferred sugar level. Customers can place their orders via their online order form.

Infinitea

Local milk tea shop Infinitea is still open for delivery from various branches – just check the Facebook page of your preferred store for its respective delivery hours and details.

Chachago

As of Saturday, April 11, Taiwanese milk tea brand Chachago has reopened several branches nationwide for takeout and delivery orders, either store-direct, via GrabExpress, or Lalafood.

Chachago's operational branches so far include White Plains, Visayas Avenue, C. Raymundo, Davao Obrero, Ateneo de Davao, Dumaguete, Eco Commercial Complex Bulacan, and Kawit Cavite. – Rappler.com