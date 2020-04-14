JT's Manukan reopens select stores for takeout, delivery
MANILA, Philippines – JT's Manukan is opening its doors once again (at least at select branches) as Luzon enters its 5th week in lockdown due to the coronavirus.
In an Instagram post, the fast casual restaurant said several branches will be open beginning April 14, albeit with a limited menu. Stores will be open for delivery and takeout only.
Here's a list of stores that will be reopened, along with their contact numbers:
We’re back! We’re pleased to announce that we are resuming operations for select branches, starting tomorrow (April 14, 2020). Please swipe left to see the list of branches. We are working to bring you your favorite grilled goodness while doing our best to ensure the safety of our team. Please bear with us during these times. Please stay safe, healthy and indoors. We’ll see you soon. Kaon ta! #jtsmanukan #jtsmanukangrille #bacolodinasalgidya #namitsince2003 #pinoyfood #chickeninasal
The Joel Torre-owned restaurant is best known for its chicken inasal, a staple in Negrense cuisine. It closed all stores on March 16, the first day of a Metro Manila-wide "enhanced community quarantine" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The quarantine was eventually extended to the entire island of Luzon. – Rappler.com