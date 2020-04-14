MANILA, Philippines – JT's Manukan is opening its doors once again (at least at select branches) as Luzon enters its 5th week in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the fast casual restaurant said several branches will be open beginning April 14, albeit with a limited menu. Stores will be open for delivery and takeout only.

Here's a list of stores that will be reopened, along with their contact numbers:

The Joel Torre-owned restaurant is best known for its chicken inasal, a staple in Negrense cuisine. It closed all stores on March 16, the first day of a Metro Manila-wide "enhanced community quarantine" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The quarantine was eventually extended to the entire island of Luzon. – Rappler.com