MANILA, Philippines – Coffee and tea chain The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL) reopened a handful of their branches for Foodpanda delivery and takeout orders starting Saturday, April 11.

As of Tuesday, April 14, 4 CBTL branches are open, with a limited beverage and retail menu available. According to their updated Facebook list, these branches are:

Eastwood Mall (7 am-5 pm)

Burgos Circle (8 am-6 pm)

Venice Piazza, McKinley Hill (8 am-6 pm)

SM Jazz, Makati (8 am-6 pm)

Coffee Bean's retail items, such as their Ready Coffee 3-in-1 packs, CBTL capsules, and fresh leaf teas can be purchased as well through their Lazada and Shopee pages.

All Coffee Bean stores nationwide were closed down on Friday, March 17. – Rappler.com