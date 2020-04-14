MANILA, Philippines – Café and restaurant Mary Grace reopened its bakery for pick-up orders of their signature cheese rolls, ensaymada, mamon, and cakes starting Thursday, April 9.

The bakery is strictly on a pre-order by batch basis. For orders made from Tuesday, April 14 to Wednesday, April 15, order pick-ups are scheduled on Saturday, April 18, for instance.

Here's what's on Mary Grace's April 18 menu:

Ensaymada (6 pcs: P658, 12 pcs: P1,098)

Cheese rolls (6 pcs: P404, 12 pcs: P764)

Mamon (8 pcs: P480)

Chocolate cake (Mini: P397, Whole: P1,129)

Chocolate mousse (Mini: P367, Whole: P1,019)

Mary Grace cheesecake (Mini: P497, Whole: P1,238)

Limone santi (Whole: P978)

Orders can be placed via online link or QR code.

Once your order has been confirmed, a Mary Grace representative will contact you. Afterwards, payment should be made via online bank transfer (BPI, BDO, Metrobank, PNB, or GCash) by noon of Thursday, April 16.

Orders can be picked up via Grab or Lalamove from 9 am to 12 noon and from 12:30 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, April 18. An insulated transport bag from your rider is recommended by Mary Grace, to prevent cakes from melting.

Mary Grace's commissary address is at Grace Foods Inc. Lot 25 and 27 Marian Road 2, Marian Industrial Park, Brgy San Martin de Porres, Paranaque City.

Mary Grace closed down all of their branches and mall kiosks on Thursday, March 16. – Rappler.com