MANILA, Philippines – Italian restaurant Italianni's reopened its Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City branch on Sunday, April 12 for takeout and delivery orders via Foodpanda and GrabFood.

The branch is open from 10 am to 5 pm, and offers a limited (although fairly extensive) menu of their all-day breakfast dishes, appetizers, salad, pizza, pasta, and main dishes in regular, family, and platter sizes.

Fresh bread is also available, like Tuscan rolls (8 pcs: P165), focaccia rolls (8 pcs: P165), and whole Tuscan loaves (P165).

For takeout orders, customers should call the branch ahead via the hotline numbers posted on Facebook.

The Bistro Group, the restaurant arm behind the Philippine franchises of Italianni's, TGIFriday's, Denny's, and Buffalo Wild Wings, closed down all their stores within Luzon on Monday, March 16. – Rappler.com