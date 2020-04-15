MANILA, Philippines – Casual restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings' Uptown Parade branch in Taguig City reopened for takeout and delivery orders via Foodpanda and GrabFood beginning Sunday, April 12.

From 10 am to 5 pm, customers can order any of the following items from Buffalo Wild Wing's limited menu:

MVP Platter - P995

Slam Dunk platter - P1,295

Grilled tiempo meal - P365

Honey BBQ Ribs meal - P365

Traditional wings meal - P295

Boneless wings meal - P345

Ultimate nachos - P625

Grilled peri-peri chicken - P435

Grilled pork liempo - P425

Crispy fried chicken (3/5 pcs) - P425 / P695

Honey BBQ ribs (half/full slab) - P695 / P1,325

Traditional wings

Snack (5 pcs) - P375



Small (10 pcs) - P675



Medium (15 pcs) - P975



Large (20 pcs) - P1,245

Boneless wings

Small (10 pcs) - P365



Medium (15 pcs) - P675



Large (20 pcs) - P1,195

Their wing flavors come in asian zing, sweet BBQ, hot, jerk, blazing’, buffalo, chipotle, desert heat, salt and vinegar, honey BBQ, and medium buffalo.

Customers are required to call the branch ahead for takeout orders.

The Bistro Group, the restaurant arm behind the Philippine franchises of Italianni's, TGIFriday's, Denny's, and Buffalo Wild Wings, closed down all their stores within Luzon on Monday, March 16. – Rappler.com