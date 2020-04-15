Buffalo Wild Wings reopens Taguig branch for wings delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Casual restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings' Uptown Parade branch in Taguig City reopened for takeout and delivery orders via Foodpanda and GrabFood beginning Sunday, April 12.
From 10 am to 5 pm, customers can order any of the following items from Buffalo Wild Wing's limited menu:
- MVP Platter - P995
- Slam Dunk platter - P1,295
- Grilled tiempo meal - P365
- Honey BBQ Ribs meal - P365
- Traditional wings meal - P295
- Boneless wings meal - P345
- Ultimate nachos - P625
- Grilled peri-peri chicken - P435
- Grilled pork liempo - P425
- Crispy fried chicken (3/5 pcs) - P425 / P695
- Honey BBQ ribs (half/full slab) - P695 / P1,325
- Traditional wings
- Snack (5 pcs) - P375
- Small (10 pcs) - P675
- Medium (15 pcs) - P975
- Large (20 pcs) - P1,245
- Boneless wings
- Small (10 pcs) - P365
- Medium (15 pcs) - P675
- Large (20 pcs) - P1,195
Their wing flavors come in asian zing, sweet BBQ, hot, jerk, blazing’, buffalo, chipotle, desert heat, salt and vinegar, honey BBQ, and medium buffalo.
Customers are required to call the branch ahead for takeout orders.
The Bistro Group, the restaurant arm behind the Philippine franchises of Italianni's, TGIFriday's, Denny's, and Buffalo Wild Wings, closed down all their stores within Luzon on Monday, March 16. – Rappler.com