MANILA, Philippines – McDonald’s Philippines is now offering cook-it-yourself food packs of their marinated chicken cuts (both in original and spicy) and their chicken nuggets starting Wednesday, April 15.

McDonald's frozen marinated chicken cuts come in 10 pieces a pack and cost P219, while the spicy variant costs the same. The chicken nuggets are approximately 50 pieces a pack (1.1 kg) and go for P454 (unfortunately, their barbecue sauce is not included).

The ready-to-cook items are available for either drive-thru or pick-up transcations and only in select Mcdonald's stores with varying operational hours.

According to their updated Facebook store list, several branches in the Caloocan, Las Pinas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, and Valenzuela areas are participating. – Rappler.com