MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fastfood chain Jollibee introduced two new beverage items available for purchase starting Wednesday, April 15. Their iced coffee and brown sugar milk tea are available via GrabFood, Foodpanda, online, and store-direct delivery from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

Jollibee's new Iced Coffee with Coffee Jelly costs P65. As an upgrade to a value meal, it costs P40.

The Brown Sugar Milk Tea with pearls costs P60 as a value meal upgrade, costs P55 for just the milk tea, and P83 with the pearls included.

Jollibee's new refreshments are available in select stores nationwide. The updated list is available on Jollibee's Facebook page. Prices may vary per branch. – Rappler.com