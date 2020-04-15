MANILA, Philippines – Nacho Mucho, the nacho companion to several Potato Corner mall stores and kiosks, announced that they are now selling a Potato Corner cook-at-home-fries kit starting Wednesday, April 15, available only for delivery orders.

Nacho Mucho (previously called Nacho Bimby until they rebranded on April 1) offers a bag of frozen fries (2.5 kg) and one flavor packet (220g) for P699 a bundle.

According to their Facebook post, thus far only their truffle flavor is unavailable.

Customers can send in their name, order, and delivery address to the given Smart and Globe contact numbers on Facebook in order for a pick-up arrangement to be set by their team. – Rappler.com