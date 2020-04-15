MANILA, Philippines – Cafe and bar Refinery reopened its Rockwell branch on April 15, over a month after it closed its branches down because of a Luzon-wide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Refinery's Rockwell, Makati City branch offers a limited menu of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food, coffee beans, and liquor for pickup and delivery.

Orders may be placed through Refinery's hotline (0977 831 2879), with payments available via BDO Online Banking or cash/credit card (for pickups). The branch is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm.

Deliveries can be booked via Lalamove or GrabExpress, with cash-on-delivery options available via Lalamove (with a cap of P2,000). COD transactions above P2,000 will be arranged by Refinery itself.

Visit Refinery's social media pages for more details on their menu and delivery mechanics.

Restaurants around Metro Manila and Luzon have reopened one by one, as the entire island enters its 5th week under an "enhanced community quarantine." – Rappler.com