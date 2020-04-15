MANILA, Philippines – A mano, a Rockwell-based Italian restaurant, has reopened for takeout and delivery orders, weeks after it first closed down during the Luzon-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The restaurant will be serving pizza, pasta, and other Italian dishes from 11 am to 6 pm daily, primarily for the Rockwell and Makati areas. Call their hotline (0917 552 6266) to ask for other delivery options if case you're based outside Makati City.

A mano offers Italian classics such as cacio e pepe, carbonara, and tiramisu.

Check out their complete menu on Instagram for more details:

A mano is located at Powerplant Mall in Makati City.

It's among a handful of restaurants that have since reopened – albeit for takeout and delivery only – since a Luzon-wide "enhanced community quarantine" was imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. – Rappler.com