Sweet Ecstasy reopens 4 branches for burgers, fries delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Local burger joint Sweet Ecstasy (also known as Sweet X) reopened shop on Wednesday, April 15 with 4 operational Metro Manila branches available for pick-up and delivery orders from 11 am to 5 pm daily.
- Jupiter (10 Jupiter St. Belair IV, Makati City)
- Scout Tobias (57 Scout Tobias, Diliman, Quezon City)
- Greenhills (Shell Connecticut, Greenhills, San Juan)
- Molito (Molito Commerical Complex, Alabang, Muntinlupa City)
Sweet X's menu includes:
- The Cheeseburger -P240
- The Double - P370
- The Hamburger - P205
- The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger - P330
- The Steam Burger - P250
- Extra patty - P100
- Extra cheese - P30
- Extra bacon - P90
- Wings (sriracha lime, buffalo, soy honey, honey bbq, Nashville hot) - P345
- Fantastic fries - P100
- Kamote fries - P105
- Pickle fries - P145
- Onion rings - P140
- Soda - P75
- Boxed water - P65
To order, customers must send their full name and preferred branch first to the Viber contact number stated on their Instagram page.
Once your order has been confirmed, the Sweet X team will provide details for an online bank transfer payment. Once payment has been confirmed, Sweet X will inform you of your order's estimated prep time and when it can be picked up — either by yourself or by your GrabFood, LalaFood, or Foodpanda riders.
Sweet Ecstasy closed down all their Luzon branches a month ago on Monday, March 16 due to a Luzon-wide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com