MANILA, Philippines – Local burger joint Sweet Ecstasy (also known as Sweet X) reopened shop on Wednesday, April 15 with 4 operational Metro Manila branches available for pick-up and delivery orders from 11 am to 5 pm daily.

Jupiter (10 Jupiter St. Belair IV, Makati City)

Scout Tobias (57 Scout Tobias, Diliman, Quezon City)

Greenhills (Shell Connecticut, Greenhills, San Juan)

Molito (Molito Commerical Complex, Alabang, Muntinlupa City)

Sweet X's menu includes:

The Cheeseburger -P240

The Double - P370

The Hamburger - P205

The Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger - P330

The Steam Burger - P250

Extra patty - P100

Extra cheese - P30

Extra bacon - P90

Wings (sriracha lime, buffalo, soy honey, honey bbq, Nashville hot) - P345

Fantastic fries - P100

Kamote fries - P105

Pickle fries - P145

Onion rings - P140

Soda - P75

Boxed water - P65

To order, customers must send their full name and preferred branch first to the Viber contact number stated on their Instagram page.

Once your order has been confirmed, the Sweet X team will provide details for an online bank transfer payment. Once payment has been confirmed, Sweet X will inform you of your order's estimated prep time and when it can be picked up — either by yourself or by your GrabFood, LalaFood, or Foodpanda riders.

Sweet Ecstasy closed down all their Luzon branches a month ago on Monday, March 16 due to a Luzon-wide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com