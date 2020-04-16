MANILA, Philippines – Filipino comfort food café Via Mare reopened two of their Metro Manila branches for pick-up and takeout orders – their Via Mare Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City and Via Mare Catering, 7503 Bagtikan Street, San Antonio Village, Makati City branches.

Their Shangri-La branch can service the Mandaluyong, Pasig, San Juan areas, while their Via Mare Catering branch can cater to the Bonifacio Global City, Pasay, and and Makati areas.

As of Wednesday, April 15, both are open from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

Here are the dishes available on Via Mare’s ala carte menu:

Chicken and pork adobo - P395

Rellenong bangus - P665

Crispy pata - P965

Crispy binangoongan - P405

Kaldereta - P535

Adobong pusit - P380

Dinuguan with rice - P260

Kare-kare - P535

Pork tocino - P365

Tinapang bangus - P365

Sirloin tapa - P395

Inihaw na liempo - P355

Rellenong talong - P255

Tortang alimasag - P285

Ensaladang bagnet - P260

Pinais na alimasig - P465

Vigan longganisa - P395

Pancit luglog - P325

Tokwa’t baboy - P245

Arroz caldo goto - P265

Arroz caldo chicken - P275

Bam I guisado - P305

Tiyan ng bangus, sinigang sa miso - P365

Bulalo - P585

Molo soup - P265

Monggo soup - P265

Bibingka plain - P160

Guinataang halo-halo - P165

Puto maya - P255

Puto bumbong plain - P125

Puto bumbong cheddar - P155

Puto bumbong quezo de bola - P165

Via Mare also offers several of their dishes in potluck size (good for 8-10 guests), and in catering style (only applicable for BGC, Pasay, and Makati areas).

Customers should call their preferred branch's hotline number first to check for dish availability (Makati: 8890-8090, 8890-8023, Mandaluyong: 8631-1613).

Once your order has been placed, payment can be made via BPI bank transfer, direct deposit, credit card, and cash (for takeout orders only). Confirmation of payment can be sent to Via Mare via Viber or Facebook messenger.

The Via Mare team will get in touch with you once your order is ready for pick-up. You can arrange your own delivery through your chosen courier service.

Via Mare previously closed down all their stores on Tuesday, March 17, a few days after a Luzon-wide "enhanced community quarantine" was implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Philippines. – Rappler.com