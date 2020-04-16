Via Mare reopens two Metro Manila branches for meals, potluck delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino comfort food café Via Mare reopened two of their Metro Manila branches for pick-up and takeout orders – their Via Mare Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City and Via Mare Catering, 7503 Bagtikan Street, San Antonio Village, Makati City branches.
Their Shangri-La branch can service the Mandaluyong, Pasig, San Juan areas, while their Via Mare Catering branch can cater to the Bonifacio Global City, Pasay, and and Makati areas.
As of Wednesday, April 15, both are open from 10 am to 4 pm daily.
Here are the dishes available on Via Mare’s ala carte menu:
- Chicken and pork adobo - P395
- Rellenong bangus - P665
- Crispy pata - P965
- Crispy binangoongan - P405
- Kaldereta - P535
- Adobong pusit - P380
- Dinuguan with rice - P260
- Kare-kare - P535
- Pork tocino - P365
- Tinapang bangus - P365
- Sirloin tapa - P395
- Inihaw na liempo - P355
- Rellenong talong - P255
- Tortang alimasag - P285
- Ensaladang bagnet - P260
- Pinais na alimasig - P465
- Vigan longganisa - P395
- Pancit luglog - P325
- Tokwa’t baboy - P245
- Arroz caldo goto - P265
- Arroz caldo chicken - P275
- Bam I guisado - P305
- Tiyan ng bangus, sinigang sa miso - P365
- Bulalo - P585
- Molo soup - P265
- Monggo soup - P265
- Bibingka plain - P160
- Guinataang halo-halo - P165
- Puto maya - P255
- Puto bumbong plain - P125
- Puto bumbong cheddar - P155
- Puto bumbong quezo de bola - P165
Via Mare also offers several of their dishes in potluck size (good for 8-10 guests), and in catering style (only applicable for BGC, Pasay, and Makati areas).
Customers should call their preferred branch's hotline number first to check for dish availability (Makati: 8890-8090, 8890-8023, Mandaluyong: 8631-1613).
Once your order has been placed, payment can be made via BPI bank transfer, direct deposit, credit card, and cash (for takeout orders only). Confirmation of payment can be sent to Via Mare via Viber or Facebook messenger.
The Via Mare team will get in touch with you once your order is ready for pick-up. You can arrange your own delivery through your chosen courier service.
Via Mare previously closed down all their stores on Tuesday, March 17, a few days after a Luzon-wide "enhanced community quarantine" was implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Philippines. – Rappler.com