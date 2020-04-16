MANILA, Philippines – Local wings joint Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings is slowly getting back to business (ish) by reopening their Kapitolyo, Pasig City branch for delivery orders via GrabFood, starting Thursday, April 16.

Customers can place their orders from 9 am to 4 pm daily, choosing from a limited menu of Frankie's wings, boneless chicken, and appetizers.

Appetizers

Mozzarella sticks - P180

Fish and chips - P209

French fries - P100

Twister fries - P120

Onion rings - P130

The following wings flavors cost P229 for half a dozen and P429 for a dozen. Their garlic parmesan flavor costs P249 for half and P469 for whole orders.

Classic buffalo

Korean

Nagoya tebasaki

Kevin’s bacon

Hickory BBQ

Smokey BBQ

Honey mustard

Honey garlic

Cheesy bacon

Salted egg

Caribbean jerk

Wicked wasabi

Salt and pepper

Their boneless wings with rice meal is available in the same flavors for P219, except for the garlic parmesan, which costs P229.

In a Facebook post, Frankie's said that instead of the usual 3-kilometer delivery radius, it will be limited to two kilometers, due to the skeleton force of riders.

As of today, no takeout and pick-up transcations will be allowed, to ensure that everyone stays at home.

No cutlery and gloves will also be given, for sanitary purposes. Frankie's assured the public that proper food safety and hygiene is being implemented in their kitchen.

We're pretty sure that other cities are clamoring for their respective Frankie's branches to reopen, too, but hang in there – Frankie's said that they had decided to pilot delivery operations in one branch first, to "have a better understanding of the challenges that it will entail."

If things should "turn out well," Frankie's will proceed to open their other key branches.

Frankie's closed down all of their branches on Tuesday, March 17, following the implementation of the Luzon-wide "enhanced community quarantine" to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. – Rappler.com