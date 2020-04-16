MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine franchise of Chinese-American restaurant chain Panda Express has reopened its kitchen on Thursday, April 16 for food delivery orders via Foodpanda and GrabFood within Metro Manila only.

Some of Panda Express' signature dishes – Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, and of course, the classic Orange Chicken – are available on their delivery menu, as well as their Chow Mein side dish, among others.

Delivery areas will depend on the delivery radius of your chosen food courier service.

Panda Express closed down their SM Megamall branch on Tuesday, March 17 after a Luzon-wide "enhanced community quarantine" was implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Philippines. – Rappler.com