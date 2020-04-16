MANILA, Philippines – The local franchise of American burger chain Shake Shack has reopened two of its Metro Manila branches on Thursday, April 16 for takeaway and delivery orders via Foodpanda.

Shake Shack's Central Square, Bonifacio Global City branch is open from 10 am to 4 pm, while its SM Megamall branch is open from 11 am to 4 pm.

Most of Shake Shack's menu is available for delivery, like their ShackBurger, SmokeShack, ‘Shroom, Shack Stack, and Hamburger, all in either single or double patty form.

The Shack-cago Dog is also available, as well as their crinkle-cut fries, cheese fries, hand-spun shakes, lemonade, and iced tea.

The fast casual restaurant chain closed down all their Philippine branches on Tuesday, March 17 upon the imposition of a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. – Rappler.com