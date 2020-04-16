MANILA, Philippines – After a series of comebacks, Jollibee's seasonal Amazing Aloha Yumburger finally returns to the Filipino fastfood chain's menu on Wednesday, April 15 – and this time, it's for good.

For fans of pineapple in savory dishes (hello Hawaiian pizza lovers), look no further – Jollibee's signature beef patties are coupled with bacon, cheese, lettuce, a special honey mustard dressing, and a fresh pineapple slice in between two buns.

Prices may vary per location, but the base price of an ala carte Amazing Aloha is P94. With a drink it's P109, and with both fries and a drink it's P146. For a Double Amazing Aloha Yumburger meal, it costs P179.

The Amazing Aloha is available for delivery via Jollibee's website, hotline, GrabFood and Foodpanda from select operational stores. During the Luzon-wide lockdown, customers can place their orders from 10 am to 5 pm daily. – Rappler.com