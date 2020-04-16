MANILA, Philippines – Binondo-based Chinese deli and bakery Eng Bee Tin is offering delivery services for their frozen hopia, tikoy, bread, and other delicacies around Metro Manila.

Eng Bee Tin will be selling frozen hopia of different flavors for delivery around Metro Manila:

Buko custard - P64

Custard classic - P56

Kundol - P48

Mongo - P46

Ube.- P52

Ube Langka - P54

Ube pastillas - P54

Ube queso - P54

Other items include fortune cookies for P90 per 10 pieces and boxes of tikoy in large, medium, and small sizes in different flavors: sweet corn, chocolate, pandan, and ube.

Whole wheat bread and pandesal are also available.

Eng Bee Tin's tips in reheating your frozen hopia? You can do it via a microwave, oven toaster, or on a pan, grilled.

You can place your orders via Eng Bee Tin's website before the 3 pm cut-off, as they strive for next-day delivery. However, they have advised customers that delays in dispatch may occur, due to a high volume of orders.

Payment can be made online via GCash, Paymaya, BDO, BPI, or Unionbank.

As of Sunday, April 2, a flat delivery rate of P160 will be implemented, and will go directly to Eng Bee Tin's logistics partner. – Rappler.com