Select KFC Philippines branches still open for delivery
MANILA, Philippines – Fastfood chicken chain KFC reopened several of its branches around the Philippines for takeout, drive-thru, and/or delivery orders via their store-direct hotline number, their website, and GrabFood.
As of Friday, April 17, here are the operational KFC branches around several cities in Metro Manila:
Quezon City
- SM North Building F
- Congressional
- UP Ayala Techno Hub
- Congressional 2
- Tandang Sora Quirino
- Fairview
- Philcoa
- Commonwealth
- Dahlia
- Commonwealth 2
- Ever Commenwealth
- Robinsons Novaliches
- Waltermart North EDSA
- EDSA Congressional
- Banawe
- Welcome Rotonda
- Roces
- Eastwood
- Telus Araneta
- Anonas 2
- Anita
- Quezon Ave 2
- East Avenue
- Matalino 2
- Katipunan
Makati City
- Waltermart Makati
- Makati Cinema Square
- Vito Cruz
- People Support
- Rufino
- Alfaro
- Jupiter
- Filmore
- Dela Rosa Carpark
Pasig City
- Shaw
- Ortigas Extension
- Tycoon 2
- Pasig Caruncho
- Victoria Pasig
- Marcos Highway
- San Joaquin
Manila
- SM San Lazaro
- Dapitan 2
- P. Campa
- Recto
- Nagtahan
- La Salle
- Taft PGH
- UN Square
- Gil Puyat Buendia
- Libertad
- SM Mall of Asia 2
- Waltermart Macapagal
- Tutuban
- Good Earth
- Intramuros
- Sta. Cruz
Paranaque City
- SM Sucat
- Coastal Road
- NAIA
- SM Bicutan
- Waltermart Bicutan
- Shell San Antonio
- BF Homes
- San Dionisio
Las Pinas
- Pilar Las Pinas
- Starmall Las Pinas
- Casimiro
Taguig
- Bonifacio Triangle
- Fort Bonifacio
- Venetian Mall
- McKinley West
Mandaluyong
- CIGI Pioneer
- EDSA Central
- Kalentong
- Liberty
- EDSA Greenhills, San Juan
- Boni Barangka
Muntinlupa
- South Station
- SLT Shell
- SM Muntinlupa
For these branches' hours, as well as the locations of KFC's other operational branches in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, you can check out their updated store list on Facebook.
KFC is offering a limited delivery menu for the meantime.
KFC is encouraging a contactless delivery system and cashless payment via online modes such as credit card, Gcash, QR, or Paymaya, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. – Rappler.com