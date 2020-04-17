MANILA, Philippines – Fastfood chicken chain KFC reopened several of its branches around the Philippines for takeout, drive-thru, and/or delivery orders via their store-direct hotline number, their website, and GrabFood.

As of Friday, April 17, here are the operational KFC branches around several cities in Metro Manila:

Quezon City

SM North Building F

Congressional

UP Ayala Techno Hub

Congressional 2

Tandang Sora Quirino

Fairview

Philcoa

Commonwealth

Dahlia

Commonwealth 2

Ever Commenwealth

Robinsons Novaliches

Waltermart North EDSA

EDSA Congressional

Banawe

Welcome Rotonda

Roces

Eastwood

Telus Araneta

Anonas 2

Anita

Quezon Ave 2

East Avenue

Matalino 2

Katipunan

Makati City

Waltermart Makati

Makati Cinema Square

Vito Cruz

People Support

Rufino

Alfaro

Jupiter

Filmore

Dela Rosa Carpark

Pasig City

Shaw

Ortigas Extension

Tycoon 2

Pasig Caruncho

Victoria Pasig

Marcos Highway

San Joaquin

Manila

SM San Lazaro

Dapitan 2

P. Campa

Recto

Nagtahan

La Salle

Taft PGH

UN Square

Gil Puyat Buendia

Libertad

SM Mall of Asia 2

Waltermart Macapagal

Tutuban

Good Earth

Intramuros

Sta. Cruz

Paranaque City

SM Sucat

Coastal Road

NAIA

SM Bicutan

Waltermart Bicutan

Shell San Antonio

BF Homes

San Dionisio

Las Pinas

Pilar Las Pinas

Starmall Las Pinas

Casimiro

Taguig

Bonifacio Triangle

Fort Bonifacio

Venetian Mall

McKinley West

Mandaluyong

CIGI Pioneer

EDSA Central

Kalentong

Liberty

EDSA Greenhills, San Juan

Boni Barangka

Muntinlupa

South Station

SLT Shell

SM Muntinlupa

For these branches' hours, as well as the locations of KFC's other operational branches in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, you can check out their updated store list on Facebook.

KFC is offering a limited delivery menu for the meantime.

KFC is encouraging a contactless delivery system and cashless payment via online modes such as credit card, Gcash, QR, or Paymaya, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. – Rappler.com