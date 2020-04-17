MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea chain Serenitea is now selling limited edition Serenitea Home Kits for their Okinawa Milk Tea, available starting Saturday, April 18, or until supplies last.

The Home Kit comes in 3 bundles: the Okinawa Milk Tea Kit A (P599), which comes with 15 3-in-1 milk tea sachets, the Okinawa Milk Tea Kit B (P899), which comes with 15 sachets plus an uncooked pudding powder kit, and the Okinawa Milk Tea Kit C (P1,099), which adds a jar of ready-to-eat nada de coco toppings to the 15 sachets.

Each sachet is equivalent to one 16oz serving, and can either be served hot or cold. One kit can approximately serve 15 cups.

These can be picked up via courier riders from the following Serenitea branches: Congressional QC, Exchange Regency Ortigas, Rada Makati, and Butterfly Garden Pasay.

Serenitea reopened select Metro Manila branches on Monday, April 6, more than two weeks after closing down on Friday, March 17, due to the Luzon-wide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com