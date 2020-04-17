MANILA, Philippines – Cantonese dimsum restaurant EAT FRESH Hong Kong Famous Street Food is now offering delivery services of their frozen dimsum products – from siomai, siopai, hakaw, to chicken feet.

As of Tuesday, April 14, EAT FRESH's delivery van can send a limited menu of frozen goods around Metro Manila for a flat delivery fee of P250.

Here are the items available:

Asado siopao (6 pcs) - P240

Jumbo bola bola siopao - P80

Jumbo Siomai (20 pcs) - P350

Hakaw (16 pcs) - P520

Chili sauce - P10

Beancurd roll (15 pcs) - P525

Fried wonton (30 pcs) - P250

Steam wonton (30 pcs) - P300

Chicken feet - P225

Taosi spareribs - P225

Customers can also pick up their orders from EAT FRESH's Marikina, BF Homes, New San Juan, and Maria Clara branches.

Orders can be placed via their online order form.

On Saturday, April 4, EAT FRESH also reopened for delivery and takeout of ready-to-eat meals in select branches from 10 am to 7 pm daily. It is advised to call your preferred branch first to inquire about the menu and availability of items. – Rappler.com