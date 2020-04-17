EAT FRESH HK Street Food delivers frozen siomai, siopao, wontons
MANILA, Philippines – Cantonese dimsum restaurant EAT FRESH Hong Kong Famous Street Food is now offering delivery services of their frozen dimsum products – from siomai, siopai, hakaw, to chicken feet.
As of Tuesday, April 14, EAT FRESH's delivery van can send a limited menu of frozen goods around Metro Manila for a flat delivery fee of P250.
Here are the items available:
- Asado siopao (6 pcs) - P240
- Jumbo bola bola siopao - P80
- Jumbo Siomai (20 pcs) - P350
- Hakaw (16 pcs) - P520
- Chili sauce - P10
- Beancurd roll (15 pcs) - P525
- Fried wonton (30 pcs) - P250
- Steam wonton (30 pcs) - P300
- Chicken feet - P225
- Taosi spareribs - P225
Customers can also pick up their orders from EAT FRESH's Marikina, BF Homes, New San Juan, and Maria Clara branches.
Orders can be placed via their online order form.
On Saturday, April 4, EAT FRESH also reopened for delivery and takeout of ready-to-eat meals in select branches from 10 am to 7 pm daily. It is advised to call your preferred branch first to inquire about the menu and availability of items. – Rappler.com