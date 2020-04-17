MANILA, Philippines – Japanese burger chain MOS Burger reopened its Robinsons Galleria branch on Tuesday, April 14, for delivery and takeout orders from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

MOS' Yakiniku Rice Burger and Cheeseburger (among other Japanese-American fare) are available for Foodpanda delivery or for pick-up via GrabExpress, Lalamove, Joyride, MyKuya, and Mr. Speedy.

Cash or credit card payments are accepted.

MOS Burger closed their Galleria branch – their first so far in the Philippines – on Monday, March 16 after a Luzon-wide "enhanced community quarantine" was implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Philippines. – Rappler.com