MANILA, Philippines – Jollibee's latest addition to their ice cream sundae line – the Mango Graham Sundae Twirl – is now available for delivery orders via their website, hotline number, Grabfood, and Foodpanda.

The fastfood chain's spin on the Mango Graham dessert includes vanilla soft-serve ice cream, crushed graham cracker bits, and mangoes. It costs P40 per cup. Prices may vary per branch.

Jollibee announced in an April 17 Facebook post that select stores nationwide can deliver the dessert – along with the new Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Iced Coffee with Coffee Jelly, and returning Amazing Aloha Yumburger – from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

For the list of operational stores, you can check out Jollibee's updated Facebook list. – Rappler.com