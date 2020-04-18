MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea and beverage chain Happy Lemon is back to serve the public, as it reopened its Eastwood branch on Saturday, April 18, for Foodpanda, GrabFood, and Joyride Pabili deliveries from 11 am to 6 pm every day.

Starting Sunday, April 19, Happy Lemon's SM Megamall and High Street branches will also reopen for deliveries.

Happy Lemon said that not all of their items are available for delivery as of now, but it is "currently working on more branches to serve you better."

Happy Lemon closed down all of its branches the week a Luzon-wide lockdown was enforced on Tuesday, March 17, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. – Rappler.com