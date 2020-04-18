MANILA, Philippines – Local shawarma chain Turks has kept one Metro Manila branch open for delivery and takeout orders of its Pita Doner (and more), operational from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

As of Saturday, April 18, Turks' SM Cherry Congressional branch in Quezon City can accomodate GrabFood and LalaFood deliveries and advanced orders for pick-up via the store hotline.

According to a Facebook post, a "no-touch policy" will be strictly implemented in both takeout and delivery transactions.

Most of Turks' branches remain temporarily closed until further notice, after shutting down due to the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com