MANILA, Philippines – If you love your bread like you love your butter, great news – thoughout this enhanced community quarantine, bakeries big and small, as well as home bakers, are still on a (bread) roll.

Freshly-baked loaves of quality bread (sourdough, wheat, foccacia, you name it), pastries, pandesal, buns, and other sweet and savory treats are ready to be delivered to your doorstep – all you have to do is ask.

Here are some online bread delivery options to consider next time your bread supply is running low.

28 Derby Bakery

For your daily dose of freshly-baked, artisanal breads, there's 28 Derby Bakery – a small bakery along White Plains, Quezon City that specializes in the crusty, sourdough kind.

On 28 Derby's Bakery menu: sourdough loaf (P150), baguette (P80), white, tangy sandwich loaf (P150), brioche (P250), burger buns in small, medium, large sizes (P10, P12, P15), Italian ciabatta (P20), and sea salt-topped foccacia flat bread (P150).

For deliveries outside of the White Plains area, 28 Derby accepts pick-ups via Lalamove or Grab. As of Saturday, April 18, orders can be placed via their online form found on their Facebook page.

Daily orders are closed as soon as the first 30 slots are filled.

Makeen’s Bakery

This Quezon City bakery is open from 9 am to 5 pm for Pinoy bread deliveries of various kinds – they've got pandesal (P3), donuts (P10), cheese/twisted donuts (P10), Spanish bread (P10), pan de regla/coco (P10), raisin bread (P10), burger buns (P30), and Tasty loaves (P50) for sale.

To order, you can text Makeen's Bakery's contact number (found on their Facebook page) and pay for your purchase via online bank transfer or cash on delivery. Delivery care of Grab or Lalamove can be arranged, or you can pick it up yourself at their bakery in Capricorn Corner, Libra Street, Tandang Sora.

Gourmet Breadhouse

This Mandaluyong-based "gourmet breadhouse," for a minimum order of P500, can deliver to several cities around Metro Manila on certain days, two days after you place your order.

They've got "everyday bread" in jumbo sizes, like white loaf (P90), wheat loaf (P100), and brioche loaf (P170), pandesal (10 pcs: P50), English muffins (4 pcs: P60), and bagels (6 pcs: P63).

For their "healthy breads" in small, medium, and jumbo sizes, there's multi-grain, sourdough, and rye, while their "specialty bread" includes foccacia herb, burger buns, pita bread, and hotdog buns.

Plus: croissants, savory turnovers, cheese rolls, apple strudels, and stuffed pandesal!

To place your orders, you can get in touch with Gourmet Breadhouse via their Facebook page.

Elsie’s

Elsie's, the wholesale bakery known since 1978 for their "original frozen bread," is still up and about from its Paranaque City-based commisary.

Elsie's currently offers frozen French bread (P63), French pandesal (4 pcs: P44), fantans (4 pcs: P44), croissants (3 pcs: P100), the famous Betty’s Garlic Bread (P74), and English muffins (6 pcs: P84).

For orders, you can check out Elsie's Facebook page. Payment can be made via online BPI transfer.

Cartel Deli

Cartel Deli's quaint branch located along Salcedo Village, Makati City has reopened for takeout, pick-up and delivery orders from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm every day.

Their bakery is offering their breads at a 10% discount, which includes freshly-baked butter croissants, chocolate croissants, multigrain, baguette, sourdough, and focaccia bread.

You can order through Cartel's branch hotline (found on their Facebook page), pay via cash or credit, and arrange a pick-up via Grab.

Bread To Share

Bread To Share is taking their "Buy 1, Share 1" promo to heart – for every purchase of their bread, the same is contributed to their food drive for our healthworkers (you can also directly sponsor a bread donation)!

Bread To Share offers a line of basic breads, sweet treats, and cakes – there's sourdough bread (P120), white/wheat loaf (P120), cheese rolls (10 pcs: P520), banana/carrot loaf (P470) revel bars, brownies (P440), chocolate cake (P890), calamansi pie (P1,150), and New York cheesecake (P1,300).

You can place your orders via their online order form or Facebook page.

Payment is accepted via BDO bank transfer, GCash, Paymaya, and Paypal. Pick-ups can be done via Grab, Lalamove, or Angkas from the Happy Dough bakery (their partner bakers) in Don Jose Heights, Commonwealth, Quezon City. Just make sure to order before 5 pm to get your orders on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays!

Chuck’s Deli + Bakery

The Poblacion deli and bakery is open for next-day deliveries of their frozen breads, with fresh ones arriving soon on the menu.

You can get white dinner rolls (6 pcs: P75), sourdough country bread (P350), potato butter roll (6 pcs: P190), white multigrain loaf (P175), ciabatta (6 pcs: P210), mini baguette (12 pcs: P225), foccacia (P190), brioche loaf (P395). Just order from their website!

Weirdough Bakeshop

The home baker-owned Weirdough Bakeshop offers an arsenal of freshly-made, artisanal breads, available to order from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

On Weirdough's menu: plain sourdough loaf (P150), garlic rosemary bread (P250), extra dark chocolate (P200), and Nutella pan (10 pcs: P150).

Just hit them up for orders on their Instagram page!

Bait Lehem House of Bread

Bait Lehem, which literally translates to House (Bait) of Bread (Lehem) in Hebrew, offers more than just fresh bread – they've also got an array of dips (hello hummus), salads, ready-to-eat meals, and fresh veggies.

Among their authentic bread are pita (5 pcs: P69), naan bread (2 pcs: P169), challah bread (P39), Laffa wrap (5 pcs: P89), and bagels (4 pcs: P169).

Orders can be placed via their website. Free shipping applies to Mandaluyong, Makati, Taguig, San Juan, and Pasig areas; for those outside these areas, customers can shoulder a Lalamove delivery. Order cut-off is at 6 pm for next-day delivery.

Daniel's Bakeshop

This Quezon City bakery – which specializes in customized wedding cakes mostly – makes their bread and pastries with "real fresh eggs, milk, butter, and high-quality flour." They're made-to-order and baked fresh daily.

Daniel's Bakeshop bakes loaf bread (P145), cheese rolls (P160), cinnamon rolls (P180), and fudge brownies (P250), as well as other pastires and cakes. They deliver via their own service vehicle within Quezon City – for those outside QC, delivery can be booked via Grab or Lalamove. Make sure to order at least a day before!

To order, you can message Daniel's Bakeshop's Facebook page.

On Baker Street

It's sweets galore at On Baker Street – aside from their freshly-baked, made-to-order banana loaf (P450) and carrot loaf (P600), the bakery also sells cookies (white macadamia, double chocolate), cakes (red velvet, strawberry shortcake), apple pie, and more.

To inquire about the rest of their menu, as well as to place your orders, you can visit On Baker Street's Facebook page. – Rappler.com