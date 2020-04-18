Tim Ho Wan reopens Glorietta branch for delivery orders
MANILA, Philippines – Hong Kong dimsum restaurant Tim Ho Wan reopened its Glorietta branch in Makati, on Saturday, April 18, for Metro-wide delivery and pick-up orders.
From 11 am to 6 pm, customers can order from this limited menu:
- Baked buns with BBQ pork - P170
- Pan-fried radish cake - P155
- Beancurd skin roll with pork and shrimp - P175
- Braised chicken feet with abalone sauce - P155
- Pork dumpling with shrimp - P160
- Beef ball with beancurd skin - P135
- Pork rib with black bean sauce - P145
- Dumpling with spicy sauce - P188
- Congee with lean pork, century egg, and salted egg - P165
- Fried chicken wings with prawn sauce - P155
- Beancurd skin roll - P188
- Spring roll with egg white - P155
- Tofu with pork floss - P145
- Beef brisket and tendon noodle soup - P210
- Jade wonton soup - P175
- Braised soup HK style with shredded chicken and mushroom - P175
- Poached fresh seasonal vegetable - P155
- Chow mien stir-fried noodle - P155
- Rice with chicken, sausage, mushroom - P188
- Rice with beef and fried egg - P210
- Glutinous rice with lotus leaf - P198
- Spareribs rice - P188
- Cold barley - P55
- Iced tea - P55
- HK milk tea - P108
- Sodas - P78
Orders can be placed via any of their hotline numbers.
Payment can be made via online bank transfer, AliPay, or GCash. Delivery services of GrabExpress, Lalamove, Joyride, or Angkas must be booked and shouldered by the customer. – Rappler.com