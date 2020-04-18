MANILA, Philippines – Hong Kong dimsum restaurant Tim Ho Wan reopened its Glorietta branch in Makati, on Saturday, April 18, for Metro-wide delivery and pick-up orders.

From 11 am to 6 pm, customers can order from this limited menu:

Baked buns with BBQ pork - P170

Pan-fried radish cake - P155

Beancurd skin roll with pork and shrimp - P175

Braised chicken feet with abalone sauce - P155

Pork dumpling with shrimp - P160

Beef ball with beancurd skin - P135

Pork rib with black bean sauce - P145

Dumpling with spicy sauce - P188

Congee with lean pork, century egg, and salted egg - P165

Fried chicken wings with prawn sauce - P155

Beancurd skin roll - P188

Spring roll with egg white - P155

Tofu with pork floss - P145

Beef brisket and tendon noodle soup - P210

Jade wonton soup - P175

Braised soup HK style with shredded chicken and mushroom - P175

Poached fresh seasonal vegetable - P155

Chow mien stir-fried noodle - P155

Rice with chicken, sausage, mushroom - P188

Rice with beef and fried egg - P210

Glutinous rice with lotus leaf - P198

Spareribs rice - P188

Cold barley - P55

Iced tea - P55

HK milk tea - P108

Sodas - P78

Orders can be placed via any of their hotline numbers.

Payment can be made via online bank transfer, AliPay, or GCash. Delivery services of GrabExpress, Lalamove, Joyride, or Angkas must be booked and shouldered by the customer. – Rappler.com