





MANILA, Philippines – While many fast-food chains and restaurants are opening their doors again – allowing pick-ups or deliveries – not everyone could avail of what many would consider a luxury in this time of pandemic.

Filipinos are thus looking for ways to fix their fast food cravings during the extended lockdown, including recreating their faves from the comfort of their own kitchens.

Recipes, how-to's, and life hacks now proliferate on Facebook, such as the Quarantine Tribute Tips (an "adulting" group dedicated to crowdsource and help fellow “tributes” who are sent out by their families to do groceries) and What’s your ulam, pare? (a group where members can share their “daily food experiences”).

Here are some of our favorite DIY versions of popular fast food.

DIY Choco Mallow Pie

DIY mango-only version of Jollibee’s Peach Mango Pie

Angel’s Pizza-inspired Creamy Spinach Dip

Crunchy Long Potato Fries

Shakey's-style Mojos

Banapple-inspired chicken parmigiana

Patricia Isabelle Blanche or Isabaecon shared her homemade version of Banapple’s chicken parmigiana on "Quarantine Tribute Tips."

Ingredients for the chicken:

Chicken breast

Flour

Egg wash

Kikkoman Panko

Basil

Pepper

Salt

Garlic powder

Ingredients for the sauce:

Basil pasta sauce

Basil

Garlic

Onion

All-purpose cream

Parsely

Sugar

Quickmelt cheese

Recipe:

Season chicken breasts with pepper and salt. Coat with flour, then egg wash, and Kikkoman Panko. Fry until golden brown. Saute garlic and onion, then add pasta sauce. Add cream, then basil and parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add Quickmelt cheese for a creamier taste. Enjoy!

Tip: You can add marinara sauce on your rice, like the way it is in Banapple!

– Rappler.com