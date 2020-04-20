Cook-it-yourself: How to make your favorite fast food at home
MANILA, Philippines – While many fast-food chains and restaurants are opening their doors again – allowing pick-ups or deliveries – not everyone could avail of what many would consider a luxury in this time of pandemic.
Filipinos are thus looking for ways to fix their fast food cravings during the extended lockdown, including recreating their faves from the comfort of their own kitchens.
Recipes, how-to's, and life hacks now proliferate on Facebook, such as the Quarantine Tribute Tips (an "adulting" group dedicated to crowdsource and help fellow “tributes” who are sent out by their families to do groceries) and What’s your ulam, pare? (a group where members can share their “daily food experiences”).
Here are some of our favorite DIY versions of popular fast food.
DIY Choco Mallow Pie
DIY mango-only version of Jollibee’s Peach Mango Pie
Angel’s Pizza-inspired Creamy Spinach Dip
Crunchy Long Potato Fries
Shakey's-style Mojos
Banapple-inspired chicken parmigiana
Patricia Isabelle Blanche or Isabaecon shared her homemade version of Banapple’s chicken parmigiana on "Quarantine Tribute Tips."
Ingredients for the chicken:
- Chicken breast
- Flour
- Egg wash
- Kikkoman Panko
- Basil
- Pepper
- Salt
- Garlic powder
Ingredients for the sauce:
- Basil pasta sauce
- Basil
- Garlic
- Onion
- All-purpose cream
- Parsely
- Sugar
- Quickmelt cheese
Recipe:
- Season chicken breasts with pepper and salt. Coat with flour, then egg wash, and Kikkoman Panko. Fry until golden brown.
- Saute garlic and onion, then add pasta sauce. Add cream, then basil and parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add Quickmelt cheese for a creamier taste. Enjoy!
Tip: You can add marinara sauce on your rice, like the way it is in Banapple!
– Rappler.com