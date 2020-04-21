Ministop sells frozen siomai, kariman, siopao in stores
MANILA, Philipines – Convenience store chain Ministop Philippines' Philippine branches are still open for business and are now selling the frozen, ready-to-cook versions of their merienda menu.
Here's what's on Ministop's ready-to-eat menu:
- Chicken inasal (2 leg quarters) - P170
- Hotchix (1 kilo) - P325
- Bola-bola siopao jumbo (6 pcs) - P220
- Asado siopao jumbo (6 pcs) - P220
- Choco kariman (10 pcs) - P105
- Chicken ala king kariman (6 pcs) - P125
- Ham and cheese kariman (6 pcs) - P125
- Tuna melt kariman (6 pcs) - P125
- Sharksfin Siomai (12 sticks) - P290
- Crab Siomai (12 sticks) - P290
- Chicken empanada (6 pcs) - P110
Ministop reminded their customers that their frozen products are not for reselling. Availability of these items may also vary per day and per Ministop branch. – Rappler.com