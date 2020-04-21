MANILA, Philipines – Convenience store chain Ministop Philippines' Philippine branches are still open for business and are now selling the frozen, ready-to-cook versions of their merienda menu.

Here's what's on Ministop's ready-to-eat menu:

Chicken inasal (2 leg quarters) - P170

Hotchix (1 kilo) - P325

Bola-bola siopao jumbo (6 pcs) - P220

Asado siopao jumbo (6 pcs) - P220

Choco kariman (10 pcs) - P105

Chicken ala king kariman (6 pcs) - P125

Ham and cheese kariman (6 pcs) - P125

Tuna melt kariman (6 pcs) - P125

Sharksfin Siomai (12 sticks) - P290

Crab Siomai (12 sticks) - P290

Chicken empanada (6 pcs) - P110

Ministop reminded their customers that their frozen products are not for reselling. Availability of these items may also vary per day and per Ministop branch. – Rappler.com