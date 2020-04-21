Rico’s Lechon sells frozen lechon in groceries, delivers whole lechon
MANILA, Philippines – Cebu's lechon chain Rico’s Lechon has been (sort of) back in business since Wednesday, April 15, selling frozen food packs in select branches and groceries around Metro Manila.
Some of Rico's signature dishes are available as ready-to-eat (just heat) packs.
- Regular lechon (250g) - P250
- Regular lechon (500g) - P475
- Dinuguan special (500g) - P180
- Lechon paksiw (500g) - P280
- Lechon sisig (500g) - P320
You can opt to purchase the packs via takeout or delivery care of Grab Express from Rico's Bonifacio Global City and Tiendesitas branches (just call your preferred branch first to order in advance).
As of Tuesday, April 21, you can also get their frozen goods in a number of Metro-wide supermarkets.
- SM Supermarket Makati
- SM Supermarket Aura
- SM Supermarket Megamall B
- SM Supermarket Fairview
- SM Hypermarket MOA
- SM Hypermarket Pasig
- SM Hypermarket Fairview
- SM Hypermarket Bicutan
- Savemore Light Residences
- Savemore Acacia Residences
- Waltermart Mall of Asia
- Waltermart Makati
- Waltermart SM North EDSA
- Waltermart Sucat
If fresh lechon is more your thing, Rico's can also deliver a whole lechon to homes around Metro Manila (availability will still depend per day).
To pre-order, you can contact Rico's at 09178147648 or 0918880555.
Rico's two branches are also open for takeout and Grab deliveries from a limited menu from Mondays to Saturdays, 11 am to 6pm.
Rico's Lechon's Mandaue, Cebu City branch also reopened on Wednesday, April 21 for takeout and delivery orders. – Rappler.com