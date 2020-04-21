MANILA, Philippines – Cebu's lechon chain Rico’s Lechon has been (sort of) back in business since Wednesday, April 15, selling frozen food packs in select branches and groceries around Metro Manila.

Some of Rico's signature dishes are available as ready-to-eat (just heat) packs.

Regular lechon (250g) - P250

Regular lechon (500g) - P475

Dinuguan special (500g) - P180

Lechon paksiw (500g) - P280

Lechon sisig (500g) - P320

You can opt to purchase the packs via takeout or delivery care of Grab Express from Rico's Bonifacio Global City and Tiendesitas branches (just call your preferred branch first to order in advance).

As of Tuesday, April 21, you can also get their frozen goods in a number of Metro-wide supermarkets.

SM Supermarket Makati

SM Supermarket Aura

SM Supermarket Megamall B

SM Supermarket Fairview

SM Hypermarket MOA

SM Hypermarket Pasig

SM Hypermarket Fairview

SM Hypermarket Bicutan

Savemore Light Residences

Savemore Acacia Residences

Waltermart Mall of Asia

Waltermart Makati

Waltermart SM North EDSA

Waltermart Sucat

If fresh lechon is more your thing, Rico's can also deliver a whole lechon to homes around Metro Manila (availability will still depend per day).

To pre-order, you can contact Rico's at 09178147648 or 0918880555.

Rico's two branches are also open for takeout and Grab deliveries from a limited menu from Mondays to Saturdays, 11 am to 6pm.

Rico's Lechon's Mandaue, Cebu City branch also reopened on Wednesday, April 21 for takeout and delivery orders. – Rappler.com