MANILA, Philippines – Local cookie kiosk Cookies By The Bucket (CBTB) is now selling their classic chocolate chip cookie batter at 500 grams each for P250.

Five hundred grams of CBTB's cookie dough amounts to around 25 baked cookies.

Since Tuesday, April 14, CBTB's online order form has been open for delivery orders of their cookie dough within Metro Manila and Davao City.

Delivery lead time will depend on which city you reside in (e.x. Marikina: 1-3 days, Malabon: 2-5 days). A P50 delivery fee will be incurred.

Payment can be made online or via cash on delivery.

CBTB also shared step-by-step baking instructions of their batter on Facebook.

Pre-heat oven for 15-20 minutes at 180 degrees celsius.

Scoop the dough and place on baking tray.

Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until golden brown.

Let it cool and enjoy!

On Sunday, April 5, CBTB announced that they would not be resuming operations of their kiosks nationwide. – Rappler.com