MANILA, Philippines – Swedish furniture chain IKEA isn’t just known for their ready-to-assemble designs – they're also hailed for their signature IKEA Meatballs, sold at their in-store cafés.

The company recently decided to release their meatballs recipe to the public on Tuesday, April 21, through a step-by-step guide on their Facebook page.

Here’s IKEA's Swedish Meatballs recipe, which serves 4 and makes 16-20 meatballs:

Meatballs ingredients

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion, finely-chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

1 egg

100g breadcrumbs

5 tablespoons whole milk

Salt and pepper

Meatballs directions

Combine beef and pork mince and mix with fingers to break any lumps. Add finely-chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg, and mix. Add milk and season with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover, and store in the fridge for two hours.

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven and cook for 30 minutes.

Cream sauce ingredients

Dash of oil

40g butter

40g plain flour

150ml vegetable stock

150ml beef stock

150ml thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Swedish cream sauce directions

Melt butter in a pan. Whisk in flour and stir for two minutes. Add vegetable and beef stock and continue to stir.

Add double cream, soy sauce, and Dijon mustard. Bring to simmer and allow sauce to thicken.

Once done, serve on top of meatballs, and then pair it with your favorite potatoes (mashed or boiled) and enjoy!

Back in November 2018, IKEA announced that they would be opening their first IKEA store in the Philippines "late 2020" at the SM Mall of Asia complex (café included). – Rappler.com