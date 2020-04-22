MANILA, Philippines – Jamaican Patties – those baked, flaky pockets of meat and cheesy fillings available in mall kiosks – can now be delivered to homes around Metro Manila.

A freshly-baked Jamaican Patty costs P59 each, and are available in 5 flavors: De Original Beef, Beef Pinatubo, Cheesy Beef Original, Cheesy Beef Pinatubo, and Cheesy Tuna.

Orders can be made via Cocodelivery.ph's hotline number (#82626) or the contact numbers stated on their Facebook page.

Customers can also order via GrabFood and Foodpanda – just look for "Fruitas Coco Delivery E. Rodriguez" on the app.

No minimum order is needed, but a delivery fee of P50 will be added for Metro Manila areas. Ordering can be done from 8 am to 5 pm every day.

Other products available to order from Cocodelivery.ph are Fruitas' coconut juice, ready-to-drink fruit juices, Tea Rex milk tea, Soy and Bean taho, soy milk, tofu, and Bukidnon fresh milk and yogurt. – Rappler.com