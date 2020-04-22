MANILA, Philippines – The local franchise of Japanese curry chain CoCo Ichibanya reopened two of its Metro Manila branches for delivery and takeout transactions from 10 am to 5 pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

CoCo announced on Friday, April 17 that their Brixton, Kapitolyo branch is now open for Foodpanda delivery orders, a few days after they reopened their One Rockwell branch for delivery and pick-up orders on Monday, April 13.

Only a limited menu is available for now, which includes:

Pork/chicken cutlet curry rice with boiled egg - P399

Naan bread with curry sauce - P305

Naan bread - P263

Extra rice - P48

Mild/standard/spicy curry sauce - P48

Extra pork cutlet - P168

Extra chicken cutlet - P168

Cut-off time for orders is at 4:30 pm daily.

If your delivery area doesn't make it to Foodpanda's radius, you can opt to book a courier service instead, such as GrabExpress Pabili, JoyRide Pabili, Mr Speedy, or Angkas Pabili.

CoCo Ichibanya closed down all branches in Luzon and Visayas on March 20, a few days after a Luzon-wide lockdown was enforced on Tuesday, March 17, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. – Rappler.com