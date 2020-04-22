MANILA, Philippines – Fastfood chicken chain KFC Philippines is now offering frozen packs of their easy-cook, ready-to fry Crispy Fries and Original Recipe Nuggets starting Wednesday, April 22.

KFC's Crispy Fries cost P300 for 2.2 kgs per pack, while the Original Recipe Nuggets cost P400 for 40 pieces a pack.

The fryer-ready items are available for take-out and drive-thru transactions in select KFC branches nationwide. They aren't available for re-selling. – Rappler.com