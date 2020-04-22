MANILA, Philippines – No more rushing to catch the 10:30 am cut-off – McDonald’s Philippines is now making select breakfast items available the whole day, starting Wednesday, April 22.

According to a Facebook post, the fastfood chain's Hotcakes, Sausage McMuffins, and Hashbrowns can be ordered any time of day, and are available via McDelivery or drive-thru.

The menu may vary per store, so McDonald's advises customers to check with their preferred operational branch first via their updated store list. – Rappler.com